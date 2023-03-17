Colin Farrell Starrer Penguin Series Casts Michael Zegen In Key Role

Matt Reeves’ The Batman featured Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘The Pengiun’ Cobblepot. Shortly after the film's release, Penguin received a spin-off series with Farrell reviving his role. As per a report, new actors have been cast in the series in key roles.

A Variety report shares that Michael Zegen, James Madio and Scott Cohen have been cast in the upcoming series. While there are no details on what roles the actors might be taking up, the outlet reports that Zegan might play the character of Alberto Falcone. Alberto is the son of Carmine Falcone in the comics. Meanwhile, Carmine Falcone was portrayed by actor John Turturro in the film. The character died in The Batman.

Zegen is popular for his role in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, which is set to wrap up after its fifth and final season. He has also appeared in the likes of Boardwalk Empire, The Walking Dead, and Girls. Cohen, on the other hand, has previously featured in The Americans, Billions, The Equalizer and more. Madio’s popular roles include Band of Brothers, The Offer and USA High.



The upcoming Colin Farrell-starrer series will have eight episodes. The Batman director Matt Reeves is the executive producer alongside Farrell, Craig Zobel, Bill Carraro and Daniel Pipski. The series will pick up right where The Batman left off and will showcase the crime scene in Gotham city.

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson will be teaming up again for The Batman II. DC co-CEO James Gunn revealed that the film is under development.