Colin Farrell's First Look Of His Role As Penguin Leaked From The Sets Of 'The Batman'

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson has created quite a buzz among the audience since the announcement of the film. The movie has been subjected to several rumours and speculations surrounding the plot of the film.

Quite recently the look of Robert Pattinson had been supposedly leaked where it was not confirmed if the man in the frame was Robert himself or a stunt double.

First Look At Colin Farrell’s Penguin

Since then a thread of leaked photos has emerged on social media further adding to the leaked photographs.

In one such instance, fans noticed Colin Farrell, who was supposedly cast as Penguin according to an entertainment daily. Fans noticed that the actor somewhat resembled the look of Penguin, sporting all-black outfit with silver hair and his signature umbrella. Fans were quick to make assumptions on the possible new look for the iconic DC villain.

Is this London or Gotham.....?

Filming The Batman 🦇 outside my offices this morning! 👍 @empiremagazine pic.twitter.com/Mszt5wLcYG — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

It was observed in the photos that the shooting has been taken place in London where the crew were seen filming a sequence. The scene which was shot is still unknown however one could notice the Gotham signs all over the place. To further add, fans also spotted the GCPD or the Gotham City Police Department in their full uniform.

Watching Penguin, the GCPD and possibly Bruce Wayne on the bike has made fans anticipate the film even more.

Matt Reeves the director of the film has claimed that the film won’t go on floors until late June of 2021.

However, fans are craving for some inside information on the happenings of the film. Twitter users have expressed their excitement to watch the Twilight star take up the Cape and Cowl of the Batman.

The directed has also indicated at a press conference that his version of Batman will essentially be a noir crime drama. Other cast members include John Turturro as the crime boss Carmine Falcone, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle also known as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

Fans have been excited about the film and have been vocal about their excitement to watch these characters in action.

