Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Goes On Floors, Cast Spotted In London

The Batman, the upcoming superhero flick that will star Robert Pattinson playing the iconic role of the Caped Crusader is on the making, according to the reports. The production crew and actors were identified on the streets of London. The onlookers said that they came across Gotham Police cars and a van for fictional news channel Gotham Action News lined the streets in the capital, ready to film scenes for the upcoming movie.

Locals spot the filming

Is this London or Gotham.....?

Filming The Batman 🦇 outside my offices this morning! 👍 @empiremagazine pic.twitter.com/Mszt5wLcYG — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

A local said that he spotted all the action from the window while at work. He posted some pictures on Twitter. Some other fans said that they spotted Colin Farrell, who is rumored to feature as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin. Some people also claimed that they spotted Batman himself i.e. Robert Pattinson sitting on a motorbike and his face covered by a helmet. Reportedly, fans had mixed reactions on the news of Robert Pattinson essaying the role of Batman. Since then, he also went on to make several revelations about the film. The movie will be helmed by Matt Reeves.

Can confirm 100% as he never revealed his face but is this Robert.....!? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/MX90S7bqol — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

Movie to hit theatres in 2021

The film will be titled as, The Batman and will hit the theatres in the year 2021. The movie is expected to be the first in the Batman trilogy. Ever since the announcement, the fans were eager to know about the much-awaited film. In a recent interview with an esteemed talk show, Robert revealed that the film is not a typical superhero film. He further added that one should have some magical powers to become a superhero. The Lighthouse actor further revealed about the character in an interview with a publication. Robert had revealed that he feels that Batman is not a hero. He further added that he is a complicated character.

