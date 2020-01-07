The Batman's Shooting Begins; Commissioner Gordon Reaching Gotham Soon

The Batman is going to be released in summer 2021 and before its grand release, the movie is already making a lot of news. The superhero movie is going to showcase Penguin, the crime boss of Gotham, for the first time in the film. Recently, the director of the film, Matt Reeves revealed all the star cast on his social media accounts which were a huge surprise for many. The Batman movie will show various changes in terms of actor/director of the film. Ben Affleck dropped out of the movie venture completely. Reeves took the opportunity and brought many characters to life like Penguin, The Riddler, Catwoman and more.

The movie stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. With such talented actors playing key roles, one can expect a lot from the movie. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the onscreen vampire Pattinson as the Batman and are unable to hold their curiosity.

To satisfy their urge of knowing more, Jeffery Wright announced the filming of DC’s The Batman. He took to Twitter enthusiastically and wrote “Woke up jet-lagged at 10pm thinking I was late. 4:45am now. Off to Gotham.” As soon as he announced this, the netizens felt relieved.

Jeffery Wright’s announcement on Twitter

Woke up jet lagged at 10pm thinking I was late. 4:45am now. Off to Gotham.🦇 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 5, 2020

Fan reactions for the announcement

Gotham awaits, commissioner pic.twitter.com/Xogh6ZGdgR — Joker Phoenix Golden Globe Winner™ (@lima_thy2) January 5, 2020

I can’t wait until we get more updates! Can’t wait to see you as commissioner Gordon — George (@Hypnotique89) January 5, 2020

