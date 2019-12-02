Comedian Kevin Hart's Jaw Dropping Net Worth Will Leave You Surprised

Kevin Hart is known for his comedy roles and international shows. Kevin Hart is reportedly among the highest-paid comedians of the industry. He was listed amongst the Forbes Celebrity 100 in the year 2019. His net worth reportedly sums up to $59 million.

The net worth of the fan-favourite comedian of America

Kevin Hart is loved for his comic timing and spontaneity. He primaily makes a living out of comic albums, live shows, and movie appearances. He has also hosted a number of award ceremonies and celebrity events. He reportedly earned around $60 million in a year, between June 2018 to June 2019. According to a report by a leading daily, Kevin Hart earned around $87 million in the year 2016. The actor-cum-comedian currently stays in Los Angeles, California. He allegedly owns a range of fancy cars including a Range Rover and Mercedes Benz. He had also spoken about his love for Porsche cars in an interview.

His first album was released in the year 2006, which was called I’m a Little Grown Man. He followed this release with a tour which was related to his album. The tour reportedly earned him a huge amount of money. Following the tour, the comedian starred in a number of films that were received well by the audience.

Kevin Hart to be seen in the next part of Jumanji

Kevin Hart will be seen in the next Jumanji film, titled Jumanji: The Next Level. The film will star actors like Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Karren Gillan in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of a book written by Chris Van Allsburg. It has been directed by Jake Kasdan and produced by Dwayne Johnson along with a number of other people. The film is expected to do well as the previous parts of the film were received well by the audience. Jumanji: The Next Level will hit theatres on December 13, 2019.

