Dwayne Johnson With Jumanji The Next Level Family Upsets Kevin Hart, Watch Video

Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are currently busy in the promotional events of their upcoming film Jumanji The Next Level. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, The Rock shared a video in which the lead actors Jack Black and Karen Gillan are seen having dinner. But Kevin seems upset and angry with his dysfunctional family.

As the lead cast of the upcoming release starts the dinner, clueless Kevin enters in the frame. After finding out that he did not get the invitation, he starts arguing with them. His anger reaches at the peak when he sees that even Nick Jonas' life-size cardboard cutout was invited but he was not. Trying to explain themselves, the team says that the invitation message might have gotten stuck in the outbox. Kevin later realises that maybe what he did is wrong. The two-minute-fifty-two-seconds video ends with a happy family moment. Watch it below:

The bromance between the Central Intelligence co-stars is quite evident in the feed of their social media handles. A few days back when the team started their press junket in Mexico, the duo also shared a Narcos moment. Their on-screen and off-screen comic timings and chemistry is loved by their fans in the comments section.

Details of the film

Jumanji: The Next Level is slated to release on December 13, 2019. The film directed by Jake Kasdan will be the third installment of Jumanji series. The trailer of the film is out and fans of the series are excited about the action-comedy. The film will also feature Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas in a pivotal role among others. The new additions to the cast include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

