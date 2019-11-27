Dwayne Johnson Shares A Video Of Kevin Hart While Promoting Their New Movie

The friendship between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart is entertaining. The duo share a close bond and also like mocking each other on social media. The pair have also been a part of the Jumanji series. Dwayne Johnson recently shared a post of Kevin Hart almost freaking out because of a butterfly, which is hilarious. The two were in the middle of an interview for their upcoming movie, Jumanji: The Next Level which will be releasing next week.

Dwayne Johnson shares a new video of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is not a fan of insects, and we got to know about this from a recent video. He feels personally attacked if at all he is surrounded by insects. For the caption of the video shared by Dwayne Johnson, he wrote that Kevin Hart suffers from Entomophobia or Insectophobia, a fear of flying insects. He also added that it causes distress and fear to Kevin.

In the video, Kevin Hart is heard saying that the insect is freaking him out and trying to attack him. He also added that he cannot kill the butterfly because if the video goes viral, the people online are going to trash him. According to Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart suffers from Entomophobia, a fear of flying insects. As Kevin Hart got out of the chair in fear, he is heard almost screaming and ducking to avoid a yellow butterfly.

Dwayne Johnson, however, seemed delighted by all of this. After the butterfly disappeared, a dragonfly with blue wings caught the attention of Kevin Hart. He was about to leave when Dwayne Johnson almost picked up the dragonfly, scaring Kevin Hart even more. He said that the grasshopper almost turned to Captain America. He also added that the grasshopper turned to grassbat, asking others to witness what he saw.

