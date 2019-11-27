Dwayne Johnson Photobombs As Kevin Hart Tells Fans His Pick For Best Actor

Kevin Hart is all set to feature in the upcoming adventure comedy film Jumanji: The Next Level. Kevin recently answered some of Google's most asked questions, including who is his favourite basketball player, what are the best moments from Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, and most recently, who is the best actor of all time. While Kevin was contemplating on who could be the best actor, his Jumanji co-star Dwayne Johnson jumped into the frame behind him and decided to playfully recommend himself for the position.

One of the most asked questions on Google is, who is the best actor of all time? Kevin Hart decided to give his opinion on that question recently. But as soon as he read the question out loud, his Jumanji co-star, Dwayne Johnson playfully photobombed in the frame and decided to try and sway Kevin's answer.

According to Kevin, the best actor must not only be commercially successful but should also have charisma and be charming. Kevin also adds that the best actor must be someone who has had multiple careers. He should be someone who has had success in one field and then immediately followed that up with success in another. The best actor should also be one that someone who is loved by fans and is popular. Kevin's final requirement for the best actor also needs him to be someone of large stature.

While Kevin was saying this, Dwayne constantly tried to become the centre of attention from behind Kevin and was playfully trying to imply that he should be nominated as the best actor of all time. Ironically, all of Kevin's factors that make the best actor of all time also apply to Dwayne Johnson, who has worked as an actor and a WWE superstar and he also has a massive fan following. However, Dwayne is seen with a final look of disappointment when Kevin finally names his candidate for the best actor. According to Kevin Hart, the best actor of all time is Ice-T.

