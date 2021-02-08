'Coming Home' Writer Robert C Jones Passes Away At The Age Of 84

Acclaimed film editor Robert C Jones passed away at the age of 84 after losing his battle with Lewy body dementia. As mentioned in Variety, Robert's daughter Leslie Jones, who is an Oscar-nominated film editor, confirmed with the portal on Feb 6, Saturday that her father took his last breath on Feb 1. The film editor reportedly passed away at his house in Los Angeles. Read ahead for more details.

Rober C Jones death

Talking about her father Robert C Jones, Leslie said in a statement, “My Dad had a tremendous impact on my own editing career with whom I worked on several films as his assistant”. She further added, "Like Bob I did not go to film school and had no formal training in editing. But what I learned was that editing does not always require a specific skill set". Leslie Jones shared, "(Robert C Jones) taught me that talent instead is guided by a sense of compassion, and integrity, and the search for truth and authenticity. He had all that and more".

Robert C Jones' movies

Robert is the critically acclaimed film editor who created superhit flicks like Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Love Story, Beyond The Law, Days Of Thunder, Heaven Can Wait, Don't Worry, We'll Think of a Title, among others. He also received a screenplay Academy Award for the war drama Coming Home. Jones was best known for his frequent collaborations with directors including Arthur Hiller and Hal Ashby.

Robert edited his first film in 1963, A Child Is Waiting. This film was directed by John Cassavetes. His last edited film was Unconditional Love, released in 2002. This film was directed by PJ Hogan and stars Kathy Bates, Rupert Everett, Dan Aykroyd, and Meredith Eaton. Jones has also been credited for writing two Hal Ashby films. Namely, Being There and Coming Home.

Robert C Jones was nominated for the Best Film Editing award for his films like It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and Bound for Glory. Jones was married to a professor of psychology, Sylvia Hirsch Jones. They had two daughters together, Hayley and Leslie Jones.

