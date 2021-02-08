The Falcon And Winter Soldier New Trailer, Poster, Release Date Revealed At Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the yearly championship game of the National Football League (NFL) that takes place on the first Sunday in February. As it is one of the most viewed events, several companies share their latest ads and trailer during the Super Bowl. Now, the latest game has Marvel Studios providing fans with a fresh look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Also Read | Marvel's She-Hulk, Loki, Moon Knight, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode Count Out!

New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer & poster out

Marvel Studios has shared official The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer during the Super Bowl giving a new glimpse of the series. It starts with James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes and Sam Wilson sitting in a room with a consultant and the two seem to have a problem with each other. Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Helmut Zemo returns to complete his task of finishing superheroes. Both, Sam and Bucky are seen wielding Steve Roger’s shield, hinting that the mantle could go to anyone. Former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter appears displaying her never seen before fighting skills. The upgraded Falcon suit seems to offer much more gadgets to Sam. A banter between Bucky and Sam takes place throughout the footage. The Marvel series will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar premium on March 19, 2021. Check out the brand-new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer below.

Also Read | 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Star Anthony Mackie Hints 'very Different' MCU Phase 4

Also Read | 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Stunt Performer Aaron Torey Retires From The MCU

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier new poster

Also Read | Anthony Mackie Says 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Series Is Like 6-hour Marvel Movie

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast has Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Satan reprising their titular roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl make a comeback as Sharon Carter and Baron Helmut Zemo. Wyatt Russell will make his MCU debut as John Walker, a militaristic successor to Captain America. Georges ST-Pierre, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Carl Lumbly, Noah Mills, and Danny Ramirez are also part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast.

The Marvel miniseries is created by Malcolm Spellman. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. It is said that the series will show who is worthy of the shield and Captain America mantle. Spellman also serves as the head writer, with Kari Skogland as the director. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to consist of six episodes with each having a run time of around 40 to 50 minutes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.