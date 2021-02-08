Zack Snyder Shares New Justice League Trailer Date With Fresh Clip; Watch

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most awaited upcoming projects in the superhero genre. A teaser trailer and multiple posters have been released by the makers over the months. Now, the filmmaker has provided a new trailer date for the Snyder Cut.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Gets A New Teaser Trailer With Extra Scenes; WATCH

New Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer to arrive this week

Zack Snyder has been quite active on his Twitter handle where he has been providing updates about his cut of Justice League. The filmmaker has recently shared that a new Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer will be dropping on February 14, 2020. The timing is set for 9:14 am PST (Pacific Standard Time), which makes it at 10:44 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday.

Snyder also gave a small glimpse from the movie ahead of the fresh Justice League trailer. It seems to have Ray Fisher as Victor Stone, playing his favorite sport. The slow-motion footage has Stone diving in a snowy ground to make the touchdown. It appears to be from before Victor Stone became Cyborg. The clip was not featured in the theatrical version. Check it out below.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Confirms His 'Justice League' Will Be A Movie, Not A Miniseries

Also Read | Zack Snyder Defends His Justice League Fandom That Was Termed 'toxic' By Haters

Also Read | Superman Can Be Seen In A Black Suit In This Clip From Zack Snyder's Justice League; Watch

Zack Snyder's Justice League is said to feature several elements that were missing from the theatrical cut. It will have a popular DC Comics villain, Darkseid. Henry Cavill as Superman will be seen wearing a black suit. Harry Lenix is confirmed to appear as Martian Manhunter. The cast also includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke will also be seen.

The project is coming to fans after a three-year-long #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign on social media. Zack Snyder left the movie due to personal issues, and Joss Whedon was called in to take over the directorial duties. The theatrical version failed at the box office. Now, it will be a four-hour-long movie. Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.