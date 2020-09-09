'Coneheads' Cast: A List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Sci-fi Classic

Coneheads is a comic sci-fi from the year 1993. The movie was helmed by Steve Barron and produced by Lorne Michaels. The story revolved around aliens that were stuck on Planet Earth. The film received negative reviews upon its release but over the years, it has been subject to critical revaluation. Read on to know about the Coneheads cast.

'Coneheads' cast

Daniel Edward Aykroyd

Daniel Edward Aykroyd is a Canadian actor who made his debut in 1974 with the television show Gift of Winter. The actor then went on to feature in up to 75 films and 25 television shows. Daniel is popularly known for his appearance on Saturday Night Live over the late 1970’s. He is also famous for The Blues Brothers, Ghostbusters, Driving Miss Daisy, and Soul Man. The actor has also turned an entrepreneur as he is part-founder of House of Blues and Crystal Head Vodka. Daniel plays Beldar Conehead in the Coneheads cast.

Jane Curtin

Curtin was a part of the Coneheads cast as Prymaat Conehead. Jane has appeared in 17 movies and around 39 television shows. Curtin made her debut with Saturday Night Live in the year 1975 and went on to be a part of it over 4 years, and also appeared in its 4th anniversary episode in 2015. The actor is famous for her work in Kate and Allie as Allie, 3rd rock from the Sun in which she played Dr. Mary Albright and Charlene in the series The Librarian. The actor is also known as “Queen of the Deadpan.”

Michelle Burke

Michelle Burke, who played Connie Conehead in the Coneheads cast, has been in the industry since 1991. She made her acting debut in 1993 as she appeared in an episode of Parker Lewis Can't Lose. Burke has appeared in over 25 movies and television. Michelle is popularly known for playing the role of Jodi Kramer in Dazed and Confused, and Connie Conehead in Coneheads. She was also a part of Major League and Major Leagie II.

Other supporting actors

Actors from Saturday Night Live were also a part of the Coneheads Cast. It featured Michael McKean as INS Deputy Commissioner Gorman Seedling, the main antagonist; David Spade as INS Agent Eli Turnbull; Chris Farley as Ronnie Bradford. Apart from them, the flick also starred Sinbad as Otto; Michael Richards as Motel Clerk; Eddie Griffin as Customer; Phil Hartman as Marlax; Adam Sandler as Carmine Weiner; and Mitchell Bobrow as Garthok Combatant.

