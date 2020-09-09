Where Was Salman Khan's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' Filmed? Shooting Locations Revealed

The second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2015, Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo marked his fourth collaboration with prolific filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. The actor-director duo gave three cult films to Indian cinema together before Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, titled Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Rajshri Productions venture marked the second-ever double role film of Salman's illustrious career spanning over three decades. Alongside the 'Dabangg Khan' of Bollywood, the romantic drama starred Sonam Kapoor as the female lead.

The film is said to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films of all time, as it was shot is several extravagant locations across India. From grand sets to elaborate costumes, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was undeniably a visual delight for all the viewers. Thus, here's taking a look at all the shoot locations of the Salman Khan starrer and the whopping budget of the Sooraj Barjatya directorial.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo shooting locations revealed:

With an ensemble cast of 50 actors and a crew of around 500 members, Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was in true sense 'larger than life'. The makers of the film released a BTS video from the film titled 'Larger Than Life', wherein they revealed that the royal palace in the film is 'one of the biggest sets ever made' which was spread around 100,000 sq. feet. Each actor from the film is also heard speaking about the lavish scale of the film with each shot being 'grand'.

Altogether, the shooting of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was held at various locations including Mumbai, Udaipur, Rajkot, Gondal, Udaipur and Athirapally Falls. The Kumbhalgarh Fort situated in Mewar made the backdrop for multiple shots in the family drama while several scenes were shot across scenic locales of Rajasthan's Udaipur city. According to Box Office India, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was filmed on a massive budget of a whopping ₹180 Crores.

The climax of the film was shot in the 'Sheesh Mahal', which took three months to create with the help of 300 artisans. In the video shared by the makers, they walked everyone through the process of making the intricately designed enormous set. Watch the 'Making of Sheesh Mahal' video shared by Rajshri below:

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites or media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

