Angad Bedi Shares Adorable Video With His 'world Mehr' As They Step Out; See Post

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi keeps sharing amazing pictures of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. A doting father, Angad Bedi recently shared an adorable video on Instagram where he can be seen giving a ride to her daughter on his shoulder on the streets of Mumbai.

Angad Bedi's day out with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi

In the video, Angad can be seen holding on to his daughter while giving her a ride on his shoulder as the two walk down the streets in the evening while enjoying the pleasant weather. In the background, viewers can also hear the old song Lakdi Ki Kathi. While captioning the post, the actor who is basking in the success of his recent film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wrote, “My world Mehr.”

Several fans of the actor commented under the post while pouring in their love for the little one. One of the users wrote, “Soo cue,” while another wrote, “So beautiful lovely sir.” A third user commented and wrote that daughters are always close to their fathers. Another user hailed the actor and wrote that the videos and pictures that are posted by the actor are just beautiful.

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi recently suffered from an injury on the sets of his upcoming project. He got his jaw broken while shooting for his upcoming web series MumBhai. Directed by Ekta Kapoor MumBhai is a thriller series based on crime. It revolves around the friendship of a cop and a gangster. However, the shooting came to a halt after Angad’s injury.

In an interview with mid-day, Angad revealed that he had been shooting for the final leg of Ekta Kapoor’s MumBhai. The series documents the unlikely relationship between a cop and a gangster. Angad suffered a serious injury while shooting for an action sequence with co-star Sikander Kher. Even though they rehearsed extensively for the scene, an untimely elbow blow left him with a broken jaw and a bruised lip.

On the work front, Angad Bedi made his debut with the film Kaya Taran in 2004. He also featured in films such as F.A.L.T.U, Pink, Dear Zindagi, Tiger Zinda Hai, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Ungli. Apart from movies, Angad Bedi has also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3 and has hosted reality shows like Cook Na Kaho and Emotional Atyachar. In 2017, Angad Bedi starred as a lead in the web series called Inside Edge that is streaming on Amazon Prime.

