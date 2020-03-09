Tamilrockers, Movierulz Leaks 'Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti' Full Movie Online For Download

Tamilrockers & Movierulz have done it again! Aritra Mukherjee’s comedy-drama, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti has been leaked by the two notorious film piracy websites. Tamilrockers, as well as Movierulz, are notorious for distributing copyright material. They allow the users to download numerous HD and dubbed movies. These websites allow their visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. However, with leaks like these, the makers and creators of the leaked movies have to suffer great financial damage.

About the movie- Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ is an Indian Bengali movie that talks about breaking restrictions and taboos. The female actor of the movie is seen on the poster holding things related to idol worship such as Lotus, Shankh, Diya in one hand and in the other hand, she is holding a sanitary pad, a painkiller, a hot water bag and other things that a girl needs during her periods. The film mainly aims and questions why a woman cannot enter the kitchen or 'Thakur Ghor' during her periods.

The film, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti is a dramatic comedy directed by Aritra Mukherjee. In fact, it is Aritra Mukherjee’s debut directorial and stars Ritabhari Chakraborty and Soham Majumder. This film’s story will surely make you consider the outdated rites and rituals and questions about the gender imbalance in society. The upcoming film ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ will hit the theatres on 6th March 2020.

Efforts are taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain, with sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER

Republic does not promote piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

