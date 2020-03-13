Movierulz, TamilRockers Leaks 'Angrezi Medium' Full Movie Online For Download

Notorious website of Tamilrockers has once again stunned the internet users by leaking Homi Adajania’s 'Angrezi Medium'. The website is well-known for allocating copyright material to internet users. Tamilrockers page permits the user to download several numbers of HD and dubbed movies online. It allows website visitors to download anything with the assistance of torrent files. Because of such leaks, the makers and creators of the film have to suffer excessive financial damages.

Tamilrockers leaked Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’

About the movie ‘Angrezi Medium’:

'Angrezi Medium' is a Homi Adajania’s directorial which is all set to hit the theatres on 13 March 2020. This movie has been creating quite a buzz amongst the enthusiasts ever since the release of the film’s trailer. The story of the film, 'Angrezi Medium' revolves around the life of a father and daughter and the special connection that they share.

The main objective of the father is to send his daughter to the United Kingdom even though he faces a financial crisis. 'Angrezi Medium' movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan, and Radhika Madan in key roles. 'Angrezi Medium' is one of the most anticipated movies and marks the comeback of the talented actor Irrfan Khan.

Efforts are taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working hard to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. Though, all their efforts seem to be going in vain as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day in the country. The piracy issue is also being growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER

Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

