'Contagion' To Get 'philosophical Sequel', Says Director Steve Soderbergh

Steve Soderbergh’s Contagion was one of the most-watched movies during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic as it depicted a similar outbreak of a fast-spreading and deadly disease. The director of the movie has recently revealed that he will be teaming up with screenwriter Scott Z Burns in order to give the pandemic thriller Contagion a "philosophical sequel”. Read further ahead to know more about what Steve Soderbergh has revealed.

Steve Soderbergh’s Contagion to get "philosophical sequel”

According to reports from The Hindu, Steve Soderbergh revealed during the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he has gotten a project in development and has Scott Burns on board for it. The director mentioned that this upcoming project will be a philosophical sequel to their 2011 thriller, Contagion. Even though the movie will be a sequel to Contagion, Steve Soderbergh said that its context will be different. Steve Soderbergh and Scott Burns have been working on what the plot of the upcoming sequel should be.

In March 2020, the Contagion cast was seen making public appearances in order to spread awareness about the Coronavirus. Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Ehle, and Laurence Fishburne were spotted at a series of public service videos as they were spreading information about ways to deal with the virus. These videos were directed by Steve Soderbergh and produced by Scott Burns. The video was created in partnership with scientists from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

About Contagion

Contagion is an American pandemic thriller drama, directed by Steve Soderbergh. Contagion cast Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Ehle, Sanaa Lathan, and Jude Law as the lead characters. The Contagion plot revolves around the spread of a deadly virus that is transmitted by human touch and how the scientists all over the world are dedicated to introduce a vaccine in order to stop the spread of this deadly virus. The movie premiered at the 68th Venice International Film Festival and was reportedly a huge commercial success at the box-office. The movie gained renewed popularity after the real Coronavirus pandemic as people watched and re-watched the movie.

