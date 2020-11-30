Jude Law Knew Pandemic Was "Inevitable" After Filming 'Contagion' With Experts

Contagion is a 2011 released thriller movie starring Matt Damon, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laurence Fishburne and Bryan Cranston. The movie caught everyone’s attention this year as its plot heavily resemblance the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, Law revealed that he knew about the virus while shooting for Contagion.

Jude Law knew that the "pandemic was inevitable"

In a recent interview with GQ, actor Jude Law explained how shooting Contagion prepared him for COVID-19. He said that there was “absolutely the sense” that this was going to happen. He mentioned that the great scientist on set with them who had worked with writer Scott Z. Burns and director Steven Soderbergh were very learned and experienced individuals who knew what to expect. The actor stated that the experts told them that the pandemic was going to happen, and it was "a case of when rather than if".

Contagion gets many real events of coronavirus right, like people being in quarantine, countries in lockdown, the spread of the virus through air and touch, its origin from a bat and more. Jude Law said that the way the experts described it, which is exactly as it has happened, just made sense to him. He mentioned that what scares him is that one learns in a set like that because they are being advised by experts, but it does not necessarily sit. The actor mentioned that when 2020 started, and everyone heard about what was initially happening in China, what fast became apparent around the world, it rang alarm bells. He noted that unfortunately, he was not hugely surprised by it.

The Contagion plot revolves around the spread of a virus transmitted by respiratory droplets and fomites, efforts by public health officials and medical researches to identity and cure the disease and the loss of social order in a pandemic. Made on a budget of around $60 million, it made around $136 million at the worldwide box office. Contagion cast also includes Jennifer Ehle, Elliott Gould, Chin Han, John Hawkes, Josie Ho, Sanaa Lathan, Demetri Martin, Armi Rohde, Enrico Colantoni, Larry Clarke, Monique Gabriela Curnen and others. The movie regained popularity this year because of the global pandemic.

