Kate Winslet Reveals She Hasn't Entirely Seen Her Own Film 'Contagion' Amid COVID Pandemic

Hollywood actor Kate Winslet starred in the much-acclaimed film Contagion, helmed by Steven Soderbergh. The film has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its storyline and acting skills. The actor recently revealed that she has not entirely watched her own much-acclaimed 2011 pandemic drama Contagion. The actor also revealed how prophetic the film has turned out to be and she also has no plans on watching her film any time soon.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kate Winslet revealed that when her friends talked to her about the film's unnerving parallels to what's going on in the world amid COVID-19 pandemic, she told them not to watch it as it would scare them.

Kate also added that the story is ‘alarmingly accurate’. She revealed that they were working with a phenomenal team of people who would listen to the CDC, who would consult on the film and send them amazing details every day and help design the virus and collaborate with the screenwriter, Scott Burns, on the script. Kate also told the news portal that she still has not completely watched the film and will not watch it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Kate also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, where she said that it was her film Contagion that helped her 'get ready for what's coming'. When Coronavirus started to spread across the world, many speculations and theories about the virus emerged. Kate Winslet, who played the role of an epidemiologist in Contagion, said that it was because of her role that she learned a lot and was prepared for the pandemic.

About the film

Helmed by Steven Soderbergh, Contagion's cast includes Matt Damon, Bryan Cranston, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Gwyneth Paltrow, and others. It saw a resurgence in popularity earlier this year, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie managed to churn an estimate of $60,000,000 at the box office. The Contagion's plot is based on healthcare workers, government officials and citizens who find themselves in the middle of a pandemic while the CDC tries to find a cure. Watch the trailer below.

