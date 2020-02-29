Jennifer Aniston Stunned Critics With These Scenes From 'The Good Girl', Take A Look

Jennifer Aniston is considered to be one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. Back in 2002, Jennifer Aniston gave a power-packed performance in Miguel Arteta’s The Good Girl. This black comedy made headlines because of Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal’s critically acclaimed performances. So take a look at some of Jennifer Aniston’s best moments in The Good Girl.

Jennifer Aniston’s best moments in 'The Good Girl'

1. Jennifer Aniston’s introduction scene

Jennifer Aniston’s movies always provide special quirks and specialties to her character. In The Good Girl, Jennifer Aniston’s character Justine is introduced with a monologue which then shows her being completely lost in her thoughts while applying some lipstick. This scene also introduces us to the mundane married and work-life Justin is living in.

Also read | Jennifer Aniston & Courtney Cox's Pictures Are Major BFF Goals For 'FRIENDS' Fans

2. Justine and Holden interact

Justine and Holden are two characters in The Good Girl that bond over their introverted natures and boring lives. In this scene and the scenes that follow, Justine can be seen taking a liking for Holden a.k.a. Jake Gyllenhaal. Take a look at the scene here.

3. Justine’s life complicates

Jennifer Aniston’s movies tend to show her as a character whose life and certain incidents happen at the same time. In The Good Girl, one of Justine’s colleagues dies and her affair with Holden starts getting complicated at the same time. In this particular scene, Jennifer Aniston can be seen trying to keep her affair under wraps while also grieving about her colleague’s death at the same time.

Also read | Jennifer Aniston Reveals How Broke She Was Before Her Big Break In F.R.I.E.N.D.S

4. Justine suspects she is pregnant

Justine’s life gets more complicated as Holden tells her to run away with him while she also navigates her marriage with her husband. In order to make things right, Justine even goes on to confront Holden’s parents regarding his mental health but does not receive the expected response.

Also read | Jennifer Aniston's Iconic And Hilarious Moments In 'Bruce Almighty'!

Also read | Jennifer Aniston's Hilarious Moments From The Movie 'Just Go With It'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.