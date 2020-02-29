'Gogglebox' Stars Steph, Dom Parker Could Sell Their Manor For £5 Million

Stars of Gogglebox, Steph and Dom Parker are selling their famous manor for £5 million ($6.37m). The boutique hotel, The Salutation was first bought by the couple back in 2004 for a whopping £2.6 million ($3.32m). The couple and their hotel appeared on the show from 2013 to 2016.

According to reports, after purchasing the property in 2004, the couple spent an additional £2.5 million ($3.19m) on renovating and improving the property that is located in Kent in the United Kingdom. The manor was designed by Sir Edward Lutyens and built-in 1912 and spans 3.7 acres and has an impressive 17 bedrooms.

According to reports, Dom Parker was quoted saying that the couple wanted to sell the building and that they were looking for £5 million for the purchase price. He added that while the couple loved the manor that had been their home and their stage for the show Gogglebox, they were 'too old and exhausted' and did not possess the energy to run it anymore. The manor also comes with a 60-cover fine dining restaurant and large gardens that won the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show last year. As per reports, the couple had already received several inquiries for the manor.

According to reports, Stephanie Parker used to work for NATO and the European Commission and Dom previously worked for the family steel mill. The couple got married in 1998. Gogglebox that aired on March 7, 2013, was a British television series that featured a number of families and groups of friends from various different places from all over the United Kingdom reacting to British television programmes from their own homes.

