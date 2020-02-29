The Debate
DC's Superman Henry Cavill To Play Wolverine In The MCU? Fans Cannot Wait For It To Happen

Hollywood News

DC's Superman Henry Cavill is strongly being rumoured to be cast in the role of Wolverine in the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' sequel. Read below for details.

DC's superman henry cavill

Henry Cavill has been associated with the iconic Superman character since 2013's Man of Steel. The actor has featured in three films as the character and it has evidently been disliked by a majority of fans. All three films featuring Henry Cavill as Superman were rejected by mainstream audiences and 2017's Justice League debacle put the final cap on Henry Cavill's Superman Legacy. But, rumours have it that the DC's Superman Henry Cavill will now be joining forces with Marvel to play yet another iconic character, The Wolverine

Henry Cavill to play Wolverine's role in the MCU?

As per reports, the Captain Marvel sequel is currently underway pre-production and the filming for the same will soon commence. Though the first Captain Marvel film managed to rake in over a billion dollars at the box office, it failed to strike a chord with critics and major comic book film fans. Reports suggest that Marvel is looking to shake things up for the Captain Marvel sequel by bringing in additional characters from the newly acquired list of the X-Men universe. These recent developments have left fans excited as many of them have started pouring in tweets in favour of this casting rumour. Check out their reactionsinews below-

