Courteney Cox's Claim To Fame Journey Besides The Hit Show F.R.I.E.N.D.S

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is one of the most iconic sitcoms which is thoroughly loved by its fans to date. All the characters from the sitcom are considered iconic and all the fans of the sitcom might instantly remember Monica Geller from F.R.I.E.N.D.S played by Courteney Cox. She owns a production company, called Coquette Productions, which was created by Cox and her then-husband David Arquette. Courteney came into limelight after she starred in F.R.I.E.N.D.S but apart from this sitcom she has starred in several other films and series. Hence, here is Courteney Cox's journey of claim to fame besides F.R.I.E.N.D.S:

1) Scream

Scream is an American meta-horror media franchise created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven. Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, the film series grossed over 604 million dollars worldwide and consists of four slasher films directed by Craven. The first series entry, Scream, was released on December 20, 1996, and is currently the second-highest-grossing slasher film in the United States, behind Halloween (2018). The second entry Scream 2 released on December 12, 1997, followed by a third instalment, Scream 3, released February 4, 2000. Eleven years after the previous film, Scream 4 was released on April 15, 2011.

2) Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is a comedy film starring Jim Carrey as Ace Ventura which is directed by Tom Shadyac, who wrote the screenplay with Jack Bernstein and Jim Carrey. The film released in 1994 and stars Courteney Cox, Tone Loc, Sean Young and former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino and features a cameo appearance from death metal band Cannibal Corpse.

3) Cougar Town

It is an American television sitcom that ran for 102 episodes over six seasons, from September 23, 2009, until March 31, 2015. The first three seasons aired on ABC, with the series moving to TBS for the last three seasons. The show was created by Bill Lawrence and Kevin Biegel and was produced by Doozer and Coquette Productions in association with ABC Studios. Courteney Cox plays the lead role in this sitcom.

4) Dirt

Dirt is an American television serial broadcast on the FX network which premiered on January 2, 2007, and starred Courteney Cox as Lucy Spiller, the editor-in-chief of the first-of-its-kind glossy tabloid magazine DirtNow, which was previously two separate publications: dirt, a tabloid, and now, a glossy magazine with a more respectable reputation. The show was created by Matthew Carnahan and produced by Coquette Productions and ABC Studios.

