Courteney Cox Enjoys Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' With Pooches Bear And Lily; WATCH

After winning over global audiences and critics with her trailblazing performance in Spencer, Kristen Stewart has a newfound fan in Friends star Courteney Cox, who recently binge-watched the biographical drama with her furry friends Bear and Lily. In a video uploaded by Cox, she could be seen seated with her pooches while watching a scene wherein many adorable pets stepped out from a car and entered the Royal Palace.

As soon as the scene played on, both her pets barged towards the big screen and started barking. The adorable instance was described by Cox as a meetup between Bear and Lily and their 'royal cousins'.

Courteney Cox enjoys Kristen Stewart's Spencer with her pets

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 22, the Scream star uploaded the 20-second video and wrote, "Bear and Lily excited to see their royal cousins." The video received adulation from fans, who called her two pooches 'the cutest' thing ever and dropped red heart emoticons. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Spencer, which witnessed a release in the United Kingdom and the United States of America on November 5, is based on a crucial instance in Princess Diana's life. It charts the time when Diana contemplates ending her marriage with Prince Charles during the Christmas holidays at the royals' Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. The film stars Jack Farthing in the role of Prince Charles and the other members of the cast include Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins, among others.

The film was well-received by the audiences, who used words like 'Masterpiece', 'flawless', 'absolutely stunning', 'cinematic treat' to define it. Others also claimed that it could be Stewart's Oscar-winning role.

More on Courteney Cox's work front

Meanwhile, Cox, who gained widespread recognition for her stint as Monica in the sitcom Friends, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror thriller flick Scream which would mark the fifth instalment of the Scream film franchise. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the Scream 2022 features popular actors like David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera, and more. The film is set to release on January 14 in the United States next year.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @COURTENEYCOXOFFICIAL/ @PRINCESSDIANAA)