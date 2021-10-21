Courteney Cox Says 'FRIENDS' Apartment 'off Limits' For 'Scream' Co-star Melissa Barrera

Actor Courteney Cox is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror thriller flick Scream which would mark the fifth installment of the Scream film franchise. But before warding off the Ghostface mask in the film, the 57-year-old has to take care of her co-star Melissa Barrera who appears to be obsessed with the NBC sitcom FRIENDS where Courteney played the role of Monica Geller.

The actor recently took to her social media to give a glimpse into her co-star's obsession where she ended up establishing some ground rules. Take a look -

Courteney Cox and Melissa Barrera argue over 'FRIENDS' apartment

Taking to her Instagram on October 21, Courteney shared a video captioned, ''Some things are off-limits. #friends #screammovies #intotheheights'' of her meeting up with her Scream co-star Melissa Barrera in New York City in front of the apartment from FRIENDS. After being asked where she was heading to, Melissa was quick to answer, ''I'm just going home'' while pointing at the apartment where Courteney lived as Monica Gellar for over a decade.

Flustered by her response, Courteney was quick to remind her that it was not her home and ask her to put her foot down by saying, ''Oh, you're going home. Hm, that's weird. I don't think that's your home. "I'm actually really happy you joined the Scream cast, but this is not OK. This is off limits'.' The actor was firm on her decision despite Melissa's incessant pleading.

She finally stated, ''No, Melissa. No. There's only so much. Come on, go back to the Heights'' referring to Melissa's popular musical film In the Heights. The hilarious banter does not end there as Melissa claps back by mimicking Monica's popular line 'I KNOW!'. The crosstalk between the Scream co-star was enjoyed by many and Melissa also sent her love to Courteney by writing, ''But… I’ll be there for you 🥺'' in the comment section.

More on Scream 2022

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the Scream 2022 features popular actors like David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera, and more. Although it is the fifth film from the popular franchise, it will not be a complete continuity to the past films. The film is set to release on January 14 in the US next year.

Image: AP