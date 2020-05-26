Courteney Cox Gets A Special Makeover From Her Teen Daughter Coco; See Here

Amid the recent coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities have turned into salon and beauty experts. Many of them have been sharing the hair cut experiments as salons have been shut since the past few months. However, FRIENDS actor Courtney Cox has now taken her beauty regime a notch higher with this makeover that she received from her teen daughter, Coco.

Courteney Cox receives a makeover

The FRIENDS actor Courteney recently took to social media to give her fans a glimpse of what she has been up to during the lockdown. She shared a video of her teen daughter, Coco trying to give her a makeover. In the video, Courteney Cox and her daughter are seen putting their free time to good use by glamming up.

The video started with Coco trying to apply some eyeshadow on Courteney Cox’s eyelids. However, she is struggling to do so. Coco is then heard telling Courteney Cox, “Your eyes are really hard to work with mom”.

Coco then finishes her job leaving Courteney Cox surprised. She then asks her if that is the whole makeup look. Coco responded by saying that how she puts on only this much usually. Coco then made some final touches to Courteney Cox’s eyeliner before finishing off. Courteney Cox even captioned the video as “I asked coco to do my make-up... I guess you get what you pay for”.

Take a look at Courteney Cox’s makeover video here:

Courteney Cox has been uploading several fun videos of her antics around the house amid the lockdown. In a recent at-home special episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the FRIENDS actor had revealed how she has been immensely missing her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid as they are quarantining separately. The songwriter has been stuck in Europe since the start of the pandemic.

Courteney Cox also went on to add how the couple has been spending a lot of their time in video calls. She also added how she has not seen her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid in “so long”. Courteney Cox also mentioned how she misses “his physical touch”. She added that this time has been hard and that this is also the longest that the couple has been away from each other.

