FRIENDS Squad Is Still Going Strong And These Pictures Are The Proof

FRIENDS is one of the most popular shows and its popularity does not seem to go down even 25 years after it was first introduced to us. Set in New York, the show traced the daily lives of six friends Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, and Joey Tribbiani. The lead actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer became immensely popular for their roles in the series.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston, And Other Celebs Who Stayed Friends Even After Break-up

The finale episode of FRIENDS is the fifth most-watched series finale in television history. With the amount of popularity and reach of the show, FRIENDS is regarded as one of the most popular television shows of all time ever. The series' accolades have only increased with time and fans do not feel like giving up binge-watching the show anytime soon.

The entire cast of FRIENDS is known to be great friends off-screen as well. Even after 25 years, the squad still keep meeting each other regularly to share a cup of coffee and laugh together. If you an ardent fan of the show, here are the pictures that you need to see to know that the FRIENDS game is still going strong.

ALSO READ | Courtney Cox's Daughter All Grown Up, Godmother Jennifer Aniston Gets All 'Monica'

Proof that the FRIENDS squad is still strong

The picture that broke the internet

The one with the girls across the hall

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her $21 Million Bel Air Home; See Pics

When Courtney Cox aka Monica welcomed Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel to the “social media world”

The one with Rachel, Joey, and Monica

The lunch meet up with Chandler and Monica

ALSO READ | Has Matthew Perry Always Been In Love With Friends Co-star Courteney Cox?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.