Courteney Cox Says She Misses Boyfriend Johnny McDaid As They Quarantine Separately

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities are quarantining at their homes. Many celebrity couples are also staying apart from each other as they quarantine separately. FRIENDS actor Courteney Cox is one of them and according to her, she is missing her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, very much. Read furhter ahead to know what she has to say:

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox Learns To Play Alicia Keys' 'Underdog' With Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox is missing her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox recently appeared on an at-home special episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the conversation, the actor explained how she and her boyfriend Johnny McDaid have been quarantining separately. The songwriter has been stuck in Europe since the start of the pandemic.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox Reveals Her Thoughts About 'Friends' Reunion Special

Courteney Cox revealed during the interaction with Ellen DeGeneres that her boyfriend Johnny McDaid was scheduled to go to Switzerland for some writing work. However, he had to first go to England. During all this, the coronavirus pandemic spread on a wide scale and he has been stuck there since then.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox Plays Pool Amid Quarantine, Asks If Anyone Wants To Join

The FRIENDS actor also went on to add how the couple has been spending a lot of their time in video calls. She also added how she has not seen her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid in “so long”. Courteney Cox also mentioned how she misses “his physical touch”. She added that this time has been hard and that this is also the longest that the couple has been away from each other.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have reportedly been dating since 2014. However, the couple had separated in 2015. They then patched things up in 2016 and have been together since then.

ALSO READ | Has Matthew Perry Always Been In Love With Friends Co-star Courteney Cox?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.