Brie Larson And Gal Gadot's Oscars Throwback Pic Gives Major MCU And DCEU Crossover Feels

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot, who are most popularly known for their characters Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe respectively, recently took to their social media handle to post a throwback photo from Oscars 2020. This is one crossover event that fans would love to see in the actors' reel life. Read on to know more about the whole story:

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot's epic DCEU-MCU crossover selfie

On February 28, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot posted several selfies from the time the superhero duo was seen sharing the stage at Oscars 2020. It was posted on their official Instagram handles, and the caption read, "Make Love, Not War." It was a throwback photo, clicked at the Academy Awards 2020.

For now, it is the only crossover event fans would get to see as Larson plays the character of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whereas Gadot plays Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. The two studios are competitors and it is highly unlikely that the two actors' characters will ever share the big-screen together.

Recently, there were rumours that Marvel Studios was keen on making a deal with DC. If rumours are to be true, the two different cinematic universes will be seen on the big screen together. But there has been no official comment on the same by either of the studios.

On the work front, Gal Gadot will be seen reprising her role of Wonder Woman in the 2020 flick Wonder Woman 1984 and in Justice League Part Two. Wonder Woman 1984 will also feature Kristen Wiig, who will be seen playing the role of Barbara Minerva, also known as 'Cheetah'. The DCEU flick is slated to be released on June 5, 2020.

