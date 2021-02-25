'Crazy Rich Asians' Writer Adele Lim Talks About 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Story

Screenwriter-producer Adele Lim, who is known for her writing work in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, is back penning the story of Disneys new CGI fantasy adventure titled, Raya And The Last Dragon. Adele Lim recently revealed that the makers wanted her to anchor the story in love, given the fantastic tone of her most recent effort. Adele Lim also went on to reveal the idea behind penning 'Raya And The Last Dragon'.

Talking about the film, Adele Lim revealed in a statement reported in Glamsham that the tone they wanted to lead with was one of love for the world, family, and joy. She added that with a project like this that is so fantastical, they wanted to find emotional anchors for the character and the journey, grounded in something true and relatable. She also revealed that wanted to explore emotions. She said that when one looks at (the primary character) Raya and her journey, she loses her relationship with her father, she loses the world in which she grew up, and there is a need to fight for an opportunity to rebuild her world, and maybe, one day, to see her father again. And so they wanted to explore all these emotions, but at the same time, have the film be joyful, fun and also a total adventure.

(Image courtesy: DisneyRaya Twitter)

Raya And The Last Dragon's release date and trailer

The Walt Disney Studios gave fans a glimpse of their upcoming animated fantasy movie as they dropped Raya and the Last Dragon trailer. Raya is looking for a dragon that can bring peace to her people. But she's not alone, as her nemesis, Namaari, wants the legendary creature as well.

After six years of strolling, Raya finally finds the last dragon, Sisu, but she doesn't like her expectations. Sisu says she's not the best of her species. Ahead, the clip promises action, emotion, and a fantastic fantasy adventure. At the end of the day, Sisu becomes a human being. Raya and the Last Dragon trailer also revealed that the film will release on March 5, 2021, in theatres and exclusively on Disney+ with Premier Access. The movie is being directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada and the script is penned by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. Watch the trailer of the film below.

