'Raya And The Last Dragon' New BTS Video Gives A Sneak Peek Into Kelly Marie Tran Starrer

Raya and the Last Dragon makers released new behind-the-scene videos on their official Twitter handle recently. It is an upcoming American computer-animated action-adventure fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and features a predominantly Asian American cast, including the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as the titular Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu, the last dragon. Raya and the Last Dragon release date is slated to be March 5, 2021.

Also Read | 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Official Trailer And Brand-new Poster Out; WATCH

Raya and the Last Dragon sneak peek

The makers of the animated adventure fantasy film released a new featurette before the release of the movie in March. The official Twitter handle uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of the movie where Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina talk about the making of the film. The movie has been written by Adele Lim and she spoke about how her childhood in Southeast Asia was a major inspiration behind it. She also added that she took cues from feminine characters in Kung-Fu motion pictures, which is when she thought about the warriors of Southeast Asia.

Also Read | 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Trailer Out! The Kelly Tran- Awkwafina Starrer Looks Promising

Let’s catch you up. Watch an all-new behind-the-scenes look at Raya and the Last Dragon with Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and more. See it in theaters or order it on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on March 5. Learn more: https://t.co/aFRsnJqS1l pic.twitter.com/lgGE8YjdOs — Raya and the Last Dragon (@DisneyRaya) February 18, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon cast

Raya and the Last Dragon voice cast features predominantly Asian American actors. It has Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu. It features Gemma Chan as Namaari, Daniel Dae Kim as Chief Benja, Sandra Oh as Virana, Benedict Wong as Tong, Izaac Wong as Boun, Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, and Thalia Tran as Little Noi, with Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler as the leaders of the Talon, Tail, and Spine. The film is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The script is penned by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. The plot will show a lone warrior who sets out to find the last dragon in existence. She believes that the dragon will save her kingdom of Kumandra from the villainous Namaari.

Also Read | Disney Still Committed To Release 'Black Widow' In Theatres

Raya and the Last Dragon trailer

Walt Disney Animated Studios released the trailer of the animated movie on January 26, 2021. The trailer shows Raya trying to bring peace into her community by finding the last dragon named Sisu. It offers glimpses of her quest to find the dragon against all odds, which gets her into trouble with her enemy Namaari, who is also looking for Sisu.

Also Read | Disney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' First Look Out; Kelly Marie Tran To Voice The Lead

Image Credits: Walt Disney Animated Studios Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.