Disney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' First Look Out; Kelly Marie Tran To Voice The Lead

Raya and The Last Dragon is an upcoming computer-animated fantasy film by Disney. The first look of the much-anticipated movie has been released by the makers. New member, Kelly Marie Tran, has joined the project replacing Cassie Steele as the voice of Raya.

'Raya and The Last Dragon' first look with Tan as the lead

Disney has recently announced that Kelly Marie Tran has been signed to voice Raya after Cassie Steele left the project. The makers have also released the first look of Raya from the animated film. In it, her back is seen as she is standing with her sword over her shoulder with her trusty seed, Tuk Tuk, by her side. Check out the first fully rendered CG image below.

Raya and The Last Dragon will be directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. It will be co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa. The movie is produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho. Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen have penned down the project.

Raya and The Last Dragon features the voice of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina as the titular characters, Raya and Sisu, the last dragon, respectively. The movie will show a lone warrior who sets out to find the last dragon in existence. She believes that the dragon will save her kingdom of Kumandra from the villainous Druun.

Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters March 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ElSUSQqxrk — Raya and the Last Dragon (@DisneyRaya) April 13, 2020

With Kelly Marie Tran giving voice to Raya, she became the first Southeast Asian actor to lead a Disney animated film. Her character is the daughter of the Chief of the Heart Lands, which is among the five lands in the fictional kingdom of Kumandra. Tran talked about her historical role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

She said that Raya is someone who is “technically a princess,” but she thinks that what is “really cool” about the movie and her character is that everyone is trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor stated that Raya is “totally” a warrior. She explained that when the character was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really tough, gritty warrior who can really take care of herself.

Raya and The Last Dragon will be developed from remote locations due to COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was originally scheduled to release on November 25, 2020, but was delayed as Pixar’s Soul took its spot. Now, the film is set to hit the theatres on March 12, 2021.

