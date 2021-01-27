'Raya And The Last Dragon' Official Trailer And Brand-new Poster Out; WATCH

Disney is comping up with Raya and the Last Dragon as their latest computer-animated adventure fantasy film. Three months ago, few posters and a teaser were shared which caught good attention. Now the makers have released the first official Raya and the Last Dragon trailer and poster.

Raya and the Last Dragon trailer and new poster shared by Disney

The Walt Disney Studios has given fans their first glimpse in their forthcoming animated fantasy movie as they dropped Raya and the Last Dragon trailer. It has Raya in search of the dragon which can bring peace to her people. But she is not alone as her nemesis, Namaari, also wants the legendary creature. After six years of strolling, Raya finally finds the last dragon, Sisu, but she is not like her expectations. Sisu informs that she is not the best of her species. Ahead, the clip promises action, emotion, and an amazing fantasy adventure. In the end, Sisu turns into a human being. Raya and the Last Dragon trailer also revealed that the movie will arrive on March 5, 2021, in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access, like Mulan.

New Raya and the Last Dragon poster

The brand-new Raya and the Last Dragon poster has a positive vibe to it. Raya is in a running position with her sword up, while Sisu is smiling as both of them look forward. It also has the popular stone in the lake. They are seemed to be teaming up for the good cause. See it below.

Image Source: DisneyRaya Twitter

Raya and the Last Dragon voice cast features Asian American actors. It has Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu. It features Gemma Chan as Namaari, Daniel Dae Kim as Chief Benja, Sandra Oh as Virana, Benedict Wong as Tong, Izaac Wong as Boun, Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, and Thalia Tran as Little Noi, with Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler as the leaders of the Talon, Tail, and Spine. A video of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina reacting to the latest trailer was also shared. Take a look at it.

The film is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The script is penned by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. The plot will show a lone warrior who sets out to find the last dragon in existence. She believes that the dragon will save her kingdom of Kumandra from the villainous Druun. The project is produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho.

