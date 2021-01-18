'Crip Camp' Wins 'Best Feature' In The IDA Documentary Awards; Read More

Crip Camp had been released in the first half of last year on Netflix and had gotten a positive response from the audience. The premise of the documentary was set on how the movement for the rights of disabled people started and eventually gained pace, with increased number of people joining it. The lives and difficulties of physically challenged people were depicted in detail and the documentary film garnered a lot of attention. The news has now surfaced that the film has won the ‘Best Feature’ in the IDA Documentary Awards. Here is what you need to know.

Crip Camp wins ‘Best Feature’ in IDA Documentary Awards

The documentary film released on Netflix took no time in gaining positive reviews and getting recognised by many. Written, co-produced and directed by Nicole Newnham, Crip Camp's plot talks about how many campers from a free-spirited camp eventually transform into activists who fight for the rights of the physically challenged people. The group faces a number of challenges on the way, but still carry on with the fight. In regular intervals, the documentary showed several narrators who explain the fall of events from their own perspectives. The activists were shown to be fighting for accessibility legislation that would empower people with physical disabilities.

Crip Camp was evidently made well enough for it to win the ‘Best Feature’ in the thirty-sixth annual IDA Documentary Awards. According to Variety, the event was hosted by the well-known actor Willie Garson. The event also witnessed Ruby Ibarra, who went on to perform the theme from A Thousand Cuts. The award ceremony also saw Garret Bradley winning the award for the ‘Best Director’ for his work in Time. The IDA Documentary Awards are among the first who recognised Crip Camp for its work.

The film first premiered last year on January 23 at the ‘Sundance Film Festival’. It eventually released on Netflix on March 25, 2020 with the theatrical released getting cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The documentary film got a strong and positive response from the critics and has been finally recognised by IDA Documentary Awards as well.

