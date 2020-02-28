Netflix And Amazon Prime: List Of Bollywood Movies That Are Perfect For The Weekend Binge

Netflix and Amazon Prime users can make the most out of their weekend by binge-watching these Bollywood movies. Netflix and Amazon Prime are filled with entertaining movies that you surely cannot miss. These movies are some of the most loved movies and have received many positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. All of these movies are available on both the platforms Amazon Prime as well as Netflix.

Here are some movies that are available on Netflix and Amazon Prime

1. 3 Idiots

The movie released in 2009 is based on the Indian education system's social pressure on the students. The movie features Aamir Khan, R. Madhvan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie received a lot of positive reviews from the audience and is perfect to watch if you are looking for some comedy-drama film.

2. Om Shanti Om

Starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, Om Shanti Om is a romantic film that every Bollywood fan needs to add to their watchlist. The movie released in 2007 and is still very popular. In this movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika were paired together for the very first time.

3. Madras Cafe

Madras Cafe released in the year 2013 and is a political action thriller film. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is featuring John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri in the pivotal roles. The film is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, during the time of Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The film is available on Netflix as well as Amazon Prime.

4. Rang De Basanti

One of the most popular films starring Aamir Khan is Rang De Basanti. The film released in 2006 and is still very popular. The film is directed by Rakesh Mehra. The film is an ensemble that features Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunar Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten, R. Madhvan.

