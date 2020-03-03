Netflix Series And Movies To Look Out For In March 2020; Here Is The Complete List

Netflix has been overflowing with quality content since the beginning of 2020. The viewers are being treated with series and movies of various genres with interesting plots. In March 2020, the OTT platform is planning to launch over 55 entertaining pieces, and this is a massive upgrade from 40 in February 2020.
The year 2020 has come with a wide range of quality shows and movies on various OTT platforms. For Netflix, the year 2019 was considered a low according to most critics for the kind of content that went up on the platform.
With 2020, Netflix has clearly been making a comeback as so far, a number of shows like Narcos: Mexico and movies like Ghost Stories have done exceptionally well amongst the audience. Netflix will have 55 entertaining pieces released in the month of March. Here is a look at what to expect on and after March 3, 2020.
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
Hospital Playlist
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Sol Levante
Read Arjun Kapoor's Movies On Netflix You Can Add To Your Watchlist
Also read Priyanka Chopra Reveals Popular Netflix Show She Is Binge-watching
Read Fantasy Series On Netflix That You Can Binge-watch Right Away
Also read Netflix And Amazon Prime: List Of Bollywood Movies That Are Perfect For The Weekend Binge
Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.