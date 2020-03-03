The Debate
Netflix Series And Movies To Look Out For In March 2020; Here Is The Complete List

Web Series

Netflix has been overflowing with quality content since the beginning of 2020. Here is a list of 55 Netflix series & movies coming up on the platform in March.

Netflix has been overflowing with quality content since the beginning of 2020. The viewers are being treated with series and movies of various genres with interesting plots. In March 2020, the OTT platform is planning to launch over 55 entertaining pieces, and this is a massive upgrade from 40 in February 2020.

55 new original content on Netflix in March 2020

The year 2020 has come with a wide range of quality shows and movies on various OTT platforms. For Netflix, the year 2019 was considered a low according to most critics for the kind of content that went up on the platform.

With 2020, Netflix has clearly been making a comeback as so far, a number of shows like Narcos: Mexico and movies like Ghost Stories have done exceptionally well amongst the audience. Netflix will have 55 entertaining pieces released in the month of March. Here is a look at what to expect on and after March 3, 2020.

March 3, 2020

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis 

March 5, 2020

  1. Castlevania: Season 3
  2. Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6, 2020

  1. Guilty
  2. I am Jonas 
  3. Paradise PD: Part 2
  4. The Protector: Season 3
  5. Spenser Confidential 
  6. Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
  7. Ugly Delicious: Season 2

March 8, 2020

Sitara: Let Girls Dream 

March 10, 2020

  1. Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal 
  2. Marc Maron: End Times Fun 

March 11, 2020

  1. The Circle Brazil
  2. Dirty Money: Season 2 
  3. On My Block: Season 3

March 12, 2020

Hospital Playlist

March 13, 2020

  1. 100 Humans
  2. BEASTARS 
  3. Bloodride 
  4. Elite: Season 3
  5. Go Karts
  6. Kingdom: Season 2
  7. Lost Girls
  8. The Valhalla Murders 
  9. Women of the Night 

March 16, 2020

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 

March 17, 2020

  1. Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy 
  2. Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 19, 2020

  1. Altered Carbon: Resleeved 
  2. Feel Good 

March 20, 2020

  1. A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story 
  2. Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2
  3. Buddi
  4. Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 
  5. Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 
  6. The Letter for the King
  7. Maska 
  8. The Platform 
  9. Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
  10. Ultras 
  11. Tiger King 

March 23, 2020

Sol Levante 

March 25, 2020

  1. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution 
  2. Curtiz 
  3. The Occupant (Hogar) 
  4. Signs
  5. YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

March 26, 2020

  1. 7SEEDS: Part 2 
  2. Unorthodox 

March 27, 2020

  1. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 
  2. The Decline
  3. Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
  4. Il processo 
  5. Ozark: Season 3 

Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram

 

 

First Published:
