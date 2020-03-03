Netflix Series And Movies To Look Out For In March 2020; Here Is The Complete List

Netflix has been overflowing with quality content since the beginning of 2020. The viewers are being treated with series and movies of various genres with interesting plots. In March 2020, the OTT platform is planning to launch over 55 entertaining pieces, and this is a massive upgrade from 40 in February 2020.

55 new original content on Netflix in March 2020

The year 2020 has come with a wide range of quality shows and movies on various OTT platforms. For Netflix, the year 2019 was considered a low according to most critics for the kind of content that went up on the platform.

With 2020, Netflix has clearly been making a comeback as so far, a number of shows like Narcos: Mexico and movies like Ghost Stories have done exceptionally well amongst the audience. Netflix will have 55 entertaining pieces released in the month of March. Here is a look at what to expect on and after March 3, 2020.

March 3, 2020

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 5, 2020

Castlevania: Season 3 Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6, 2020

Guilty I am Jonas Paradise PD: Part 2 The Protector: Season 3 Spenser Confidential Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City Ugly Delicious: Season 2

March 8, 2020

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10, 2020

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11, 2020

The Circle Brazil Dirty Money: Season 2 On My Block: Season 3

March 12, 2020

Hospital Playlist

March 13, 2020

100 Humans BEASTARS Bloodride Elite: Season 3 Go Karts Kingdom: Season 2 Lost Girls The Valhalla Murders Women of the Night

March 16, 2020

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

March 17, 2020

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 19, 2020

Altered Carbon: Resleeved Feel Good

March 20, 2020

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 Buddi Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 The Letter for the King Maska The Platform Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Ultras Tiger King

March 23, 2020

Sol Levante

March 25, 2020

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution Curtiz The Occupant (Hogar) Signs YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

March 26, 2020

7SEEDS: Part 2 Unorthodox

March 27, 2020

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 The Decline Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon Il processo Ozark: Season 3

