Fantasy Series On Netflix That You Can Binge-watch Right Away

Netflix has been creating content of all genre lately. Most of the content that goes up on the OTT platform is liked for the plot and premise. Here are a few fantasy series that you can binge-watch on Netflix.

Fantasy series to watch today on Netflix

1. The Witcher

The Witcher is a series that revolves around a man who is a hunter but finds the world that he has just entered into to be twisted and weird. The story has a number of supernatural elements. The Witcher has been created by Lauren Schmidt, amongst other talented names. The show stars actors like Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Mimi Ndiweni, amongst others.

2. Black Mirror

Black Mirror is a sci-fi thriller which has been doing well since the year 2011. The plot of this series revolves around the dark secrets of innovation and science. This series has high ratings for the way it plays with the viewer’s mind. Black Mirror has been created by Charlie Brooker while it features actors like Daniel Lapaine, Hannah John-Kamen, and Machaela Coel, amongst other talented actors.

3. Locke & Key

Locke & Key is one of the most recent fantasy series released on Netflix. The story of this series revolves around the murder of a father and the mysterious links connected to the murder. The story is being loved by the audience while the visual does its job. Locke & Key has been created by artists like Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, and Carlton Cuse amongst others. It stars Darby Stanchfield and Connor Jessup in key roles.

4. Stranger Things

Stranger Things is an online series that can be included in the list of the most successful fantasy series ever. The series revolves around a group of children who learn about a parallel universe and get a little girl out of there. The series has three seasons so far which have all been successful. Stranger Things has been created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer while it casts actors like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard in pivotal roles.

