Crisis On Infinite Earth Makers Reject Fan Theory Regarding Kevin Conroy's Character

The fans of DC Comics are engaged watching the enthralling episodes of The CW Network's Crisis On Infinite Earth. The crossover series' last episode that aired on December 8, 2019, has disapproved of a fan theory regarding popular actor Kevin Conroy's role in the second chapter of Arrowverse's Crisis On Infinite Earth. Here is all you need to know.

Crisis On Infinite Earth's latest episode denounces a popular fan theory

A few days ago, fans were reportedly speculating his role in the latest season of the series. They speculated that Kevin Conroy will be playing the Kingdom Come version of Batman, especially after a few pictures from the sets of the series leaked online. Reportedly, in the pictures, Conroy was seen wearing a protective exoskeleton similar to the one worn by Bruce Wayne in Kingdom Come. This photo spread like a wildfire and fans concluded that Kevin Conroy will play the role of Kingdom Come version of Batman. But the latest episode of Crisis On Infinite Earth revealed Conroy will be playing an older Batman from the darker future, which is surely not Kingdom Come.

Kevin Conroy's association with the Batman series

Kevin Conroy and his association with Batman is ages old. He first started by lending his voice to Bruce Wayne and Batman in Batman: The Animated Series. As soon as the makers announced that Kevin Conroy will be playing Bruce Wayne for the first time in the crossover series Crisis On Infinite Earth, fans went on to speculate that Conroy might play the Kingdom Come Batman. But, the makers have condemned the rumours for long, and the latest episode of Crisis On Infinite Earth disapproved of the fan theory.

About Crisis On Infinite Earth TV series

The crossover series, Crisis On Infinite Earth, airs on The CW Network. The series is reportedly one of the biggest television shows, that reunites the iconic characters of the DC Universe to offer a thrilling and entertaining watch to its viewers. Crisis On Infinite Earth draws its lead characters from The Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Batwoman.

