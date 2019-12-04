Batman Actor Robert Pattinson's Most Underrated Roles Of All Times

Robert Pattinson, the English actor has been making headlines ever since joining the cast of the upcoming DC movie, The Batman Batman and will hit the screens in 2021. He started his career at the age of 18 by playing the role of Cedric Diggory in the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. After which he starred in the movie Twilight which was a turning point in his life and that is where he was recognized among the audience. Twilight series earned a combined total of $3.3 billion worldwide. The actor was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. Since the actor is known for his acting let us take a look at some of his underrated roles in various films.

Robert Pattinson underrated movies

Damsel

The actor starred in the film as Samuel Alabaster where he goes on a journey across the American frontier to marry the love of his life. The film is a comedy genre which is directed by David and Nathan Zellner. Mia Wasikowska was seen alongside Robert Pattinson in lead roles.

The Lost City Of Z

It was an American biographical adventure drama film which is written and directed by James Gray. The film is based on a 2009 book under the same name. Robert Pattinson also received a lot of appreciation for his role in the movie. The film received recognition for its visual appeal and the performances by the lead cast. Check out the trailer of the movie.

Cosmopolis

This film premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2012. The drama and thriller film was bankrolled and directed by David Cronenberg. Robbert Pattinson played the role of Eric Packer. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience. Here is the trailer of the movie.

