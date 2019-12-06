Zack Snyder Confirms Ben Affleck's Batman's Fate In Justice League Trilogy

The fate of Batman has been written in stone. An unexpected moment will come in the Justice League Trilogy, and fans of the legendary DC character might be left heartbroken. Zack Snyder looked beyond the controversial Snyder Cut and broke the news to the fans. Read on to know about the fate of Ben Affleck’s Batman in the Justice League trilogy.

READ | Justice League Fans Finally Get To See The Much-in-demand Snyder Cut Of DC's Superman

Batman would have died in JLA trilogy

Zack Snyder has confirmed the fate of Batman in the Justice League trilogy. The masked vigilante will succumb to the grasp of death. The director revealed his plans for Ben Affleck’s Batman, when a fan had asked him about the fate of Batman, on a talk show. The fan reportedly asked Snyder about his plans for Batman’s demise in a war against Darkseid.

READ | Zack Snyder Shares A Photo To Prove His Version Of 'Justice League' Exists

It has been reportedly said that Ben Affleck’s Batman will be sacrificing himself in a fight against Darkseid. Fans proclaimed all over the internet that it will be a great scene. Zack Snyder is currently busy in his efforts to release his version of the Justice League. Reports say that 80% of Snyder’s original version was changed and watered down. The Snyder cut promises to feature the DC villain Darkseid, but the released-movie featured Steppenwolf as the only antagonist. Fans all over the internet are trying their best to get their desired Snyder cut, and the hashtag Snyder cut is trending all over the internet.

READ | Justice League: Snyder Cut Explains Flash's Time-travel And The Knightmare Scene

The hashtag Release the Snyder Cut has been the talk of the town, and fans are very optimistic about this. When the internet shammed the Sonic trailer, and the character of Sonic, the makers of the movie came up with a new trailer and removed the traces of the old one from the face of the earth. Now fans of Justice League and Zack Snyder are awaiting for the Synder cut, and are expecting the studio to release it.

READ | What Is The 'Snyder Cut' And Why Are Fans Going Crazy About The Film









Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.