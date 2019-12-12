Crisis On Infinite Earth: What If Anti-Monitor Is Successful In Changing The Reality?

The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earth crossover has given fans a month to catch their breath before being back on January 14, 2020, to complete the set of series. The series has effectively changed the way DC's live-action adaptations work. The storyline follows an iconic comic book arc of the same name and deals with the potential destruction of the multiverse. After the Avengers: Endgame's crossover, DC fans are looking forward to an epic crossover which will include Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Batwoman. What is exciting about the Crisis is not the plot or special effects but that it pays tribute to multiple projects of DC comics from the last several decades.

ALSO READ | Did Arrow Die In 'Crisis On Infinite Earths' Because Of The Flash?

What will happen if Anti-Monitor wins?

Crisis on Infinite Earth brings together all the heroes from multiple Earth to fight against Anti-Monitor, who is a godlike villain and he threatens to destroy the reality. As per the comics, the story ended where The Flash and Supergirl die after the destruction of DC's multiverse which leads to chaos and complex history with many superheroes. The crisis brings six characters together which are Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.

ALSO READ | Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer: Audience Stoked | The Flash, Arrow, Superwomen & Others

ALSO READ | The Flash: Interesting Things You Need To Know About Season 6

ALSO READ | Crisis On Infinite Earth Makers Reject Fan Theory Regarding Kevin Conroy's Character

About DC movies

DC recently announced their new project with The Flash on July 1, 2022. The character will be played by Ezra Miller. It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti will be directing the upcoming film. After the director confirmed the news, fans are excited to see Ezra Miller on the big screen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.