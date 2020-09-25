BTS Fortnite Event Time: How To Watch The World Premiere Of Dynamite?

The Fortnite BTS concert is set to be another blockbuster event in the battle royale game after recent successes of the Astronomical, the Marshmello Concert and more such live in-game concerts. The BTS Fortnite event will be centered around K-pop group The Bangtan Boys and the world premiere of the brand new music video choreography version of their hit English single Dynamite.

Dynamite is the first single from the South Korean group that has been sung entirely in the English language. The song’s music video was able to draw a massive 101.1 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of release in a single day.

BTS Fortnite event time

The Fortnite BTS concert will kick off on September 25 at 8 PM EDT. The event will have a re-run on Saturday, September 26, at 8 AM EDT for fans who miss the event.

It is suggested that you log into the battle royale a few minutes before the event begins so you don't miss out on anything. This will also allow you to instantly download any new update before the event, if any. The BTS Fortnite event can be accessed through any platform including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms. All you need to do is head into the Party Royale, click on “Change” from the main lobby screen and select “Party Royale”. Lastly, hit the 'Accept' button to proceed to watch the event.

New BTS Fortnite emotes available now

For the upcoming BTS Fortnite event, Epic Games has also released two new emotes in Fortnite that have been choreographed by the K-pop group. This will give players an opportunity to dance to the tunes of their latest track. Developers have already unlocked the new emotes, meaning that you don't actually need to wait until the event goes live to grab them.

To grab the two emotes, simply head over to the in-game item shop. Here's a look at how the new BTS Fortnite emotes will actually look like.

BTS x Fortnite Leak | Both Emotes



Audio has been muted to avoid a DMCA pic.twitter.com/sApORdSva4 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 22, 2020

Image credits: Epic Games