BTS' Upcoming Album 'BE' To Have Band’s Second All-English Track?

After the massive success of BTS’ all English track Dynamite, the group is all set to release their new mini-album in English. The septet’s representative agency announced through an official statement that the group will have their next album comeback in the month of November. All the members of the group that is RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Suga will be contributing to the new songs. According to their latest interview with Variety, the group might have an all-English track as well.

BTS' new album hints

The seven-member band BTS has not revealed the tracklist or any small details about their release. However, during their interview with Variety, rapper Suga hinted at a possible English tack. When the interviewer asked the members about the track, Suga said that there is a good enough reason to have an English track in the album. Suga neither denied nor agreed to the possibility of having BTS' English songs. According to the group, the songs in BE will have all ‘BTS vibes’ and fans can enjoy more of the group.

Recently, reports in the media also suggested that one of the track in BTS’ BE album will feature Jason Derulo. The news created quite the buzz amid the fandom of the group that is Army members. There is no confirmation whether Jason will have a video feature in the track as similar to that of Halsey in Boy With Luv.

BTS' Dynamite song behind the scenes

The group members also commented on how they practised singing English songs. Youngest member Jeon Jungkook revealed during the interview with Variety that they practised over and over again to get the pronunciation right. At the moment, the group is performing and participating in week-long dedicated BTS episodes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show has dedicated a full week for the group between September 28 to October 2. The members will be interviewed as well as have a BTS' Dynamite performance on the show. BTS' first-ever all-English track was a massive success after release and fans are hoping there is another one soon.

