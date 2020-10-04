Dakota Johnsons's Birthday: 10 Things About The Actor You Probably Did Not Know

Dakota Johnson is an American model and actor who made her debut in movies at the age of 10. She started her career by playing small roles in Hollywood movies and rose to fame after her performance in Fifty Shades of Grey. Although the actor has made an appearance in several movies, she is popular for her role as Anastasia Steel from the Fifty Shades series. Dakota Johnson will be celebrating her 31st birthday today and here are 10 things you need to know about her-

10 things about Dakota Johnson

She comes from a family of popular people

Dakota Johnson’s parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson are popular actors. Her parents divorced when she was young and she spent most of her time two weeks with each of her parents.

Dakota Johnson is an Animal Right Activist

Dakota Johnson’s grandmother is a former actor Tippi Hedren. Following the footsteps of her grandmother, Dakota Jonhson is also an Animal activist.

She grew up in Colorado

Dakota Johnson played the character of an innocent and naïve girl in Fifty Shades of Grey, but few know she grew up at her father’s house in a progressive upbringing, unlike her character. She learned how to build a fire, ride motorbikes and also shoot a gun there.

She beat a lot of Hollywood actors for the role of Anastasia Steel

From the novel to the movie, almost everyone was obsessed with the Fifty Shades of Grey. Dakota Johnson beat actors Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Olsen, Shailene Woodley and Lucy Hale for the role of Anastasia Steel.

Dakota Johnson has a number of specific things she carries in her Purse

Women tend to carry a lot of things in their purse and Dakota Johnson is no different. There are three essential things that can never be without in her purse: keys, candy and Chapstick.

Dakota’s favourite novel is Lolita

Written by Vladimir Nabokov, Lolita is Dakota Johnson’s favourite novel. For those who do not know about the book, it is a novel an older man’s obsession with a 14-year-old girl, Lolita. It is considered to be one of the most classic novels today.

Dakota Covered her tattoos for Fifty Shades of Grey

Dakota Johnson admitted that she was going through a phase when she was obsessed with tattoos. For her films, she had to cover all her tattoos, since it would not fit in her character.

She never used a body double for Fifty Shades of Grey

Dakota Johnson starred in the most erotic and controversial movies and moreover, she’s seen naked in half of the film. She did not use a body double in the entire film, except for one scene where Christian Grey punishes her using a belt.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided above has been sourced from several websites including The Things.com

