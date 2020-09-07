'Crossing Delancey' Cast: Where Are The Lead Cast Members Of This Hit Rom-com Now?

Crossing Delancey was a 1988 romantic comedy that was directed by Joan Micklin Silver and produced by Michael Nozik. The film is very popular among the fans of the actors and was well received by critics as well. Here is more information about the cast of the film and where are they now.

Plot of Crossing Delancey

The plot of the movie revolves around Isabelle Grossman who moves into her grandmother’s place in the city. Her grandmother tries to get her married but Isabelle’s heart is with someone else. As the plot of the film unfolds, she must decide between a pickle vendor and a married man.

Crossing Delancey cast

The cast of the film included Amy Irving, Peter Riegert, Sylvia Miles and Jeroen Krabbe in the lead roles. Here is information about where the cast is now. Read.

I grew up on the other side of the country, and yet #CrossingDelancey resonates with me so much. It reflects several intrinsic parts of the American Jewish experience. #TCMParty pic.twitter.com/q4gbrOMjki — Lara Gabrielle (@backlotsfilm) September 6, 2020

Amy Irving

Amy Irving portrayed the role of Isabelle in the film. After Crossing Delancey, she went on to do films like Traffic, Carried Away, The Confession and Adam. She also appeared in many television series like Alias, House, Zero Hour, The Good Wife and The Affair. The actor was last seen in Unsane in the year 2018, in which she portrayed the character of Angela Valentini. She has also portrayed the character of Bobbi Davis in an upcoming American drama film, A Mouthful of Air. It will release soon.

Peter Riegert

Peter Riegert has portrayed the character of Sam Posner in the movie Crossing Delancey. The actor went on to do films like The Stranger, We Bought A Zoo, At Middleton and The Walk. He was last seen in American Pastoral as Lou Levov. The actor has made a guest appearance in several episodes of the Netflix original comedy series Disjointed.

Sylvia Miles

Sylvia Miles has portrayed the character of Hannah Mandelbaum in the film. The actor went on to do films like Spike of Bensonhurst, She-Devil, Denise Calls Up and High Times’ Potluck. She was last seen in Japanese Borscht as Mary Tess.

Jeroen Krabbé

Jeroen Krabbé has portrayed the character of Anton Maes in the film. He is a very popular actor in the Hollywood industry and has been featured in numerous films. After the success of Crossing Delancey, he went on to do films like The Scandal, King of the Hill, Dangerous Beauty, Transporter 3 and Tula: The Revolt. He was last seen in De Liefhebbers as Jan and The Host as Vera’s father.

Today on #TCM at 1pm PST: One of my favorite romantic comedies - Joan Micklin Silver's "Crossing Delancey" (1988) starring Amy Irving, Peter Riegert, Reizl Bozyk, and Sylvia Miles. pic.twitter.com/lDxkuP6DX7 — Ken Anderson 🏳️‍🌈#BlackLivesMatter (@XanaduFitness) September 6, 2020

Image credits: Still from the film

