'Tenet' Box Office Collection Worldwide Crosses $150 Million, Details Inside

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was the most anticipated movie of this year. After many delays in the film release, it finally released last week and people debated whether a film like Tenet should be released during the pandemic or not. Even though the film has released in fewer theatres and with a limited number of people allowed to watch the film, it has been doing quite well at the box office. Here is how the film has done worldwide.

Box office collection for Tenet worldwide

North America $20.2 million (INR 147 crore)

China $30 million (INR 219 crore)

UK and Ireland $7.16 million (INR 52 crore)

Worldwide collection $150 million (INR 10.99 thousand crores)

Reports from NYTimes suggest that in North America, Tenet got a massive opening and the film has collected over $20.2 million. This is 147 crores INR. The film has released in a limited number of theatres in North America due to the ongoing pandemic.

Reports from Variety have indicated that the movie Tenet is currently being shown in 611 locations all across UK and Ireland. Despite people's reservations against going to theatres, the movie has grossed $7.16 million till now, according to Comscore. Deadline reported that Tenet made a huge collection at the China box office. Reportedly, the movie earned over $30 million this weekend. Tenet earned its major chunk of collection from China.

The worldwide collection has been $150 million for the film. Time reported that Warner Bros declined to make executives available to discuss the opening. Warner Bros stated that Tenet had to be judged differently as they are in unprecedented territory. The studio further said in a statement that any comparison with the pre-COVID films would be inequitable and baseless.

Tenet details

Tenet is a film that explores time inversion. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Dimple Kapadia. According to the second trailer of the film that was recently released, it is stated that the two lead characters have to go out of their way to find a man who can travel through time as he is the only one that can prevent another world war from happening. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie is out in theatres in many countries and would release in India when the government re-opens theatres.

