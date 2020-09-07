Does Archie Die In Show 'Riverdale'? Showrunner Roberto Gives Spoilers

Riverdale is one of the most popular drama mystery series that is available to watch on Netflix. The showrunners recently revealed that the cast of the show has reunited in Canada to resume the shooting of season 5 which was halted due to the pandemic. The showrunners may have also revealed a big spoiler about one of the main characters dying in the upcoming episodes.

Read also | Season 5 Of Riverdale: Release Date And More Details About The New Season

Does Archie die in Riverdale?

According to the tweet and pictures shared by show maker Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, one of the main characters may die in the upcoming episodes. And from the pictures, it seems like it would be the redhead, Archie. Roberto revealed that the cast of the show is doing table reads via Zoom.

He further revealed that in the show, the characters would be saying goodbye to high school and would be moving on to the next phase of their lives. The picture shared by Roberto showed that in the 80th chapter of the show is titled Purgatory. The picture further depicted Jughead, Betty and Veronica mourning at a grave and an image of Archie in an Army helmet is floating in the sky.

Read also | Cole Sprouse Talks About New Changes Related To Romantic Scenes In 'Riverdale' Season 5

What could this possibly mean? Could this mean that Archie will die in this upcoming season? In several episodes, Archie had mentioned that he wants to join the Naval Academy after graduation. The Army helmet could mean that he dies in combat.

Riverdale’s upcoming season is set to give a time jump and it is expected to take a leap in years. So the cast would be portraying the characters closer to their actual age than a bunch of high school kids. However, from the pictures of the scripts, it seems like Archie would not be a part of the new season.

Read also | 'Riverdale' Actor Vanessa Morgan Is 'tired Of How Black People Are Portrayed In Media'

Take a look at the tweet shared by Roberto below

The #Riverdale Players Theatre continues with our next two table reads today via Zoom!! As we say goodbye to high school and hello to...??? 🚀🎟🐍🕺☎️🌪📸😞👨🏻‍💻🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️🕷🚢🚧🗽☠️👀👯‍♀️👩‍👦‍👦 pic.twitter.com/GplWbUUmBB — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 3, 2020

Many Riverdale fans were anticipating a delay in the new season of the show after the abrupt ending that the last season got. The show normally returns with a new season in October, as the makers of Riverdale usually start filming in July. According to several reports, there was speculation that this might be delayed as the production has only recently commenced.

However, the tweet confirms that the show has resumed shooting and will soon air.

Read also | Cole Sprouse Detained In Santa Monica's 'Black Lives Matter' Protests; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.