Actor Cuba Gooding Jr Accused Of Raping A Woman Twice In New Civil Lawsuit

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr was accused has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013. This civil lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by a woman who is only being identified as 'Jane Doe' in the lawsuit. The actor was earlier accused of sexual misconduct by three women and was also sued by a night-club employee for the same.

Cuba Gooding Jr accused of rape in a civil lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, the woman first met the actor at a restaurant in Greenwich village. He then invited her along with a friend for drinks at the Mercer Hotel in SoHo. Gooding then took the woman to his room and told her that he needed a quick change of clothes. When the woman tried to leave, Cuba Gooding Jr blocked her way and later raped her.

According to the complaint, when the woman tried to get away, the actor raped her again. Cuba Gooding Jr's lawyer said that the allegations from the lawsuit are 'completely false and defamatory'. He also pointed out that the allegations never resulted in criminal charges in the last seven years.

The woman's lawyer has not yet commented on the lawsuit and refused to reveal if the case is being investigated by the District Attorney's office or the New York Police Department. The lawsuit also claims that Gooding violated a city law that is aimed at protecting victims who are targeted because of their gender. It further said that it has caused the plaintiff emotional and physical injury.

There have been numerous groping and sexual misconduct charges against the Oscar-winning actor. After a number of women came forward, Cuba Gooding Jr is now facing three sexual misconduct charges. The Manhattan DA's Office has further documented claims of 19 women against Gooding.

Last year, he was sued by Natasha Ashworth for groping her while she was serving him in a Manhattan night club. In a court hearing last week, ADA Jenna Long revealed that 30 women have come forward with sexual misconduct claims against the actor. He was scheduled for a trial in April but it was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

