Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Claims It Was A Bad Breakup

Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort has responded to sexual assault claims made against him by a woman who claims to be his former girlfriend. It has been reported that though Ansel did not deny that he was involved with the woman. However, he denied claims that he had sexually abused her. The woman on Twitter shared a lengthy note saying Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted her despite noticing her discomfort.

She claims that she was just 17-years-old when Ansel Elgort assaulted her. She even mentioned that she was not ''present in the situation mentally'' when he was intimate with her. Ansel has spoken up saying that the girl has been ''fabricating'' the incidents that took place in New York in 2014. Read on:

Ansel Elgort’s controversy

Ansel Elgort took to his social media and shared a post reacting to the sexual misconduct allegations made against him. He mentioned that he doesn’t deny having a brief relationship with the woman. However, Ansel Elgort claimed that he has not sexually assaulted the woman. He even mentioned that the pair had a messy breakup and that he was insensitive about her feelings.

Ansel Elgort wrote that he never has and would ever sexually assault anyone. He mentioned that the social media post has put him in distress for almost a day. The Fault in Our Stars actor mentioned that he shared a ‘legal and entirely consensual relationship’ with the woman.

A part of the post written by Ansel Elgort on his social media mentioned, “I cannot claim to understand her feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, she and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

I used to stan Ansel Elgort but man you are disgrace! pic.twitter.com/5wGVhfPLkO — Rohann (@urbannaxal) June 20, 2020

The girl, who claimed to be in a relationship with Ansel Elgort, mentioned that they started talking via social media. She shared a picture of herself with Ansel, which was taken on Snapchat. She also shared a message written to her by Ansel Elgort on social media. The sexual assault claims have reportedly jeopardized Ansel Elgort’s casting in Steven Spielberg’s Wild Wild West.

