Curious About Woody Allen's Net Worth With 'Allen V Farrow' Trailer Release? Read Details

Filmmaker, Woody Allen is known for his hits like Irrational Man, Magic In The Moonlight, A Rainy Day in New York, among several others. The writer, actor, and comedian has been in the entertainment industry for six decades now and has a slew of awards and accolades under his belt. It all began for him after he released his debut film, What's Up, Tiger Lily? and ever since then, there was no looking back for him. On February 16, HBO unveiled the trailer of Allen v Farrow, a docuseries on Woody Allen allegations. Here's a look at the 85-year-old's net worth details in 2021.

Woody Allen's net worth

As per the report of Wealthy Gorilla, Woody Allen's net worth is roughly $140 million as of 2021. Woody Allen's income is apprehensive of his career as a comedy writer in the 1950s, and then writing jokes and scripts for television, and later publishing several books of short humour pieces. More so, he has directed more than 40 movies in his illustrious career.

Woody Allen's movies

As per the same report, Allen’s career began when he was in school after he started writing monologues and became a full-time humourist. He rose to fame in 1965 after he wrote the screenplay for the film titled What’s New, Pussycat?. Some of Woody's movies like Café Society, The Curse of the Jade Scorpion, Everyone Says I Love You, Manhattan Murder Mystery, among others garnered positive reviews from the audience. Allen last helmed the movie, Rifkin's Festival, starring Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, Christoph Waltz, Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Ken Appledorn, Louis Garrel, among others.

Also Read | Prabhas & Krishnam Raju 'reminisce 70s' On 'Radhe Shyam' Sets, Latter Shares Glimpse

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi And Yukti Thareja's Song 'Lut Gaye' Unveiled; Watch It Here

Allen v Farrow trailer unveiled

HBO unveiled the official trailer for Allen v Farrow on Tuesday. The documentary will look into the story behind the sexual abuse allegations against Woody, involving his daughter Dylan Farrow. It's presented by award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy. It will also feature in-depth interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses. Allen v Farrow is directed by Dick and Ziering, whereas Herdy has produced it alongside Jamie Rogers.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Recalls Working With Woody Allen, Says 'never Thought I'd Get An Opportunity'

Also Read | HBO To Release Four-part Docuseries On Woody Allen Allegations

(Inputs from PTI)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.) (Image source: Shutterstock)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.